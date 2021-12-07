Americans recognize the 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor attack during World War II
Published
Ceremonies and memorials around the US remember the lives lost and affected by the Pearl Harbor attacks on Dec. 7, 1941 in Hawaii.
Published
Ceremonies and memorials around the US remember the lives lost and affected by the Pearl Harbor attacks on Dec. 7, 1941 in Hawaii.
This Day in History:, Pearl Harbor Is Bombed.
December 7, 1941.
360 Japanese warplanes carried
out the Sunday..
On this date in 1941, Japanese forces attack the home base of the U.S. Pacific Fleet at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii - prompting America..
David Russell had just turned 21 when his ship, the U.S.S. Oklahoma, came under attack at Pearl Harbor. Now 101, Russell is..