Rockets Beat Shorthanded Nets For 7th Straight Win
James Harden had 25 points for the Eastern Conference-leading Nets on a night when NBA leading scorer Kevin Durant and LaMarcus Aldridge both sat out for rest.Full Article
Houston, which lost 15 straight games earlier in the season, has now won seven in a row.
#nets #rockets