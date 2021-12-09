Pfizer CEO says fourth vaccine shot may eventually be needed
Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla on Wednesday said that a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine may eventually be needed amid concerns about the omicron variant.Full Article
