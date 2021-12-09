Josh Duggar Is Convicted of Downloading Child Sexual Abuse Imagery
Mr. Duggar, who gained celebrity on the TLC reality show “19 Kids and Counting,” faces a maximum penalty of 40 years in prison and $500,000 in fines.Full Article
Opening statements took place Wednesday in the trial of the former reality star. This story contains descriptions of child sexual..
Prosecutors say Mr. Duggar used the internet to download explicit material showing the sexual abuse of children. He faces up to 40..