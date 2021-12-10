Seattle Councilmember Kshama Sawant pulls ahead in recall election
Thursday results from this week's special election show Sawant beating back the recall effort by a slim margin.Full Article
If Sawant is recalled, it would be yet another frustration for Seattle progressives.
If voters recall the Seattle councilmember, the council would appoint a replacement, who would serve through the end of 2022.