US officials: Boosters help protect against omicron
Published
U.S. health authorities are urging Americans to get COVID-19 boosters, as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration widens the eligibility for a third dose of the vaccine. (Dec. 11)
Published
U.S. health authorities are urging Americans to get COVID-19 boosters, as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration widens the eligibility for a third dose of the vaccine. (Dec. 11)
Watch VideoThe U.S. is expanding COVID-19 boosters, ruling that 16- and 17-year-olds can get a third dose of Pfizer's..
Watch VideoPresident Joe Biden is set to kick off a more urgent campaign for Americans to get COVID-19 booster shots Thursday as he..