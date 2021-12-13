Predators Top Rangers, 1-0, Behind 32 Saves From Saros
Published
The Predators have won five straight -- with the last four coming on the road, including a sweep of the three New York area teams over a four-day stretch.Full Article
Published
The Predators have won five straight -- with the last four coming on the road, including a sweep of the three New York area teams over a four-day stretch.Full Article
JuuseSaros, who was stellar in net,Â made 32 saves for Nashville (17-10-1), which completed a sweep of the three..