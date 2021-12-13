Derek Chauvin Appears Likely to Plead Guilty to Federal Crimes
Published
A change of plea hearing has been set for Mr. Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer who was found guilty of murdering George Floyd in April.Full Article
Published
A change of plea hearing has been set for Mr. Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer who was found guilty of murdering George Floyd in April.Full Article
Watch VideoFormer Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin appears to be on the verge of pleading guilty to violating George Floyd..