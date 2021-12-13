Factory workers told they would be sacked if they left before tornado, employees claim

Workers at a candle factory in Kentucky said they were told they would be sacked if they left their shifts early due to an approaching tornado - which later destroyed the building and killed at least eight people there.Full Article
