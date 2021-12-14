Sandy Hook shooting, 9 years later: How to honor the 26 victims
Published
It has been nine years since 20 students and six educators were killed during a shooting at Sandy Hook School.Full Article
Published
It has been nine years since 20 students and six educators were killed during a shooting at Sandy Hook School.Full Article
Alex Jones Loses , Against Sandy Hook Families , in Defamation Case.
On Nov. 15, Connecticut Superior Court Judge Barbara..
Twenty six people were killed, including 20 children between the ages of six and seven years old, along with six adults.