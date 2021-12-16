Hot, cold and everything in-between on set of 'The Witcher'
Published
Stars Henry Cavill, Kim Bodnia and Freya Allan can't agree whether the wintery sets of the second season of fantasy series "The Witcher" were hot or cold. (Dec. 16)
Published
Stars Henry Cavill, Kim Bodnia and Freya Allan can't agree whether the wintery sets of the second season of fantasy series "The Witcher" were hot or cold. (Dec. 16)
Gifting seems to get harder and harder each year, simply because there are just too many options out there. That's why we did some..