Brooklyn Nets Bringing Back Kyrie Irving For Road Games Despite Unvaccinated Status
Irving has missed the entire season after the team told him to stay home unless he gets vaccinated.Full Article
Irving remains unvaccinated. He will be eligible to play only road games, except those against the Knicks and the Toronto Raptors.
The Nets are bringing back Kyrie Irving, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Though Irving is still unvaccinated, the Nets are..