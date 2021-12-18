Buck Showalter Hired As New York Mets Manager
Buck Showalter has been named the next manager of the New York Mets, bringing him back to the Big Apple to take over his fifth major league team.Full Article
The New York franchise taps a new manager to go along with their new GM and new high-priced ace.
The New York Mets have hired Buck Showalter as their new manager, owner Steven Cohen announced on Twitter Saturday.