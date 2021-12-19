New York Breaks Record For Single-Day Positive COVID Cases For 2nd Consecutive Day
Published
Statewide, 21,908 people tested positive, beating out the previous day's total of 21,027 positives.Full Article
Published
Statewide, 21,908 people tested positive, beating out the previous day's total of 21,027 positives.Full Article
Watch VideoU.S. health officials on Monday cut isolation restrictions for Americans who catch the coronavirus from 10 to five days,..
ROME — Pope Francis has celebrated Christmas Eve Mass before an estimated 2,000 people in St. Peter’s Basilica, going ahead..