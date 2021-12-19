Biden to give omicron-focused speech on Tuesday
Published
President Biden is slated to make an omicron-focused speech next week as the variant continues to circulate in the U.S. and elsewhere, the White House announced on Saturday.Full Article
Published
President Biden is slated to make an omicron-focused speech next week as the variant continues to circulate in the U.S. and elsewhere, the White House announced on Saturday.Full Article
President Joe Biden will deliver a speech on Tuesday to address the omicron variant and unveil new steps the administration is..