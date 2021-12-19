New York State Sets COVID-19 Infection Record For Third Straight Day, With More Than 22,000 Positive Cases
Mayor Bill de Blasio is warning a swift wave of Omicron variant cases is taking hold in New York City.Full Article
All eyes are on New York — again — where the resurgent coronavirus is riding the wave of the new omicron variant to staggering..
NEW YORK (AP) — New York state reported Friday that just over 21,000 people had tested positive for COVID-19 the previous day,..