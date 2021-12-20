Long lines form at COVID-19 testing centers in New York City
Published
The omicron variant has caused a surge in COVID-19 cases. In New York City, the wait to get a test can take hours.
Published
The omicron variant has caused a surge in COVID-19 cases. In New York City, the wait to get a test can take hours.
NEW YORK — New Yorkers continue to face long lines and wait times for COVID-19 testing amid an alarming spike in cases across the..
Watch VideoThe race is on to contain the spread of Omicron, as New York City again braces to be one of the country’s outbreak..