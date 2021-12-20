Amid COVID Surge, Omicron Variant, Long Lines For Testing
Published
Long lines formed Monday at Tropical Park in southwest Miami-Dade where people waited in their cars to be tested for COVID.Full Article
Published
Long lines formed Monday at Tropical Park in southwest Miami-Dade where people waited in their cars to be tested for COVID.Full Article
As holiday gatherings draw near, New York City is pushing to stop the spread of COVID as record case numbers are reported and lines..
Watch VideoThe holiday season also means holiday travel, and that means navigating COVID protocols in airports, hotels, or even..