White House addresses Omicron, Sen. Manchin
White House vows to "work like hell" to solve the impasse with Sen. Joe Manchin over President Biden's $2 trillion domestic initiative; also addresses Omicron spread. (Dec. 20)
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin said Sunday he cannot back a $2 trillion social safety net bill, dealing a..