Trump ally and far-right conspiracy promoter Alex Jones sues House Jan. 6 committee
Published
Alex Jones, the founder of the website Infowars, is suing the House committee in charge of investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.Full Article
Published
Alex Jones, the founder of the website Infowars, is suing the House committee in charge of investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.Full Article
The two Trump allies will now undergo official questioning by the January 6th House committee. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the..