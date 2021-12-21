Chris Noth Is Dropped From ‘The Equalizer’ Amid Sexual Assault Allegations
The actor’s ousting from the show came days after The Hollywood Reporter wrote about encounters with two women, one in 2004 and the other in 2015.Full Article
The 'SATC' alum was also dropped by his talent agency after the shocking accusations.
Chris Noth will no longer appear in the CBS crime drama the "The Equalizer" after three women accused him of sexual..