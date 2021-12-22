Natasha Rothwell is ready to take the lead

As the "Insecure" chapter of Natasha Rothwell's life comes to a close, she's writing many more. She stood out among the stellar ensemble cast of "The White Lotus," wrote a romantic comedy with herself in mind to play the lead and sealed a major deal with ABC Signature to develop new television projects. She also began filming the secretive, big budget "Wonka" in London alongside Timothée Chalamet, Olivia Colman and Sally Hawkins. All of that in 2021. (Dec. 22)

