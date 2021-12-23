27-Year-Old Woman Dead, 2 Others Injured After Shooting Outside Queens Bar
Published
Another 27-year-old woman was also shot in the knee, and a 27-year-old man was shot in the buttocks and shoulder.Full Article
Published
Another 27-year-old woman was also shot in the knee, and a 27-year-old man was shot in the buttocks and shoulder.Full Article
ELMHURST, Queens --- A 27-year-old man suffered deadly gunshot wounds to the right shoulder and buttocks in Queens, police said..
A 93-year-old man died in a crash in Longmont Thursday morning after police tried to pull over a suspected stolen pickup truck that..