Four people were injured in a fire at an ExxonMobil plant in Baytown, Texas
Published
At least four people were injured after a "major industrial accident" at an ExxonMobil plant in Baytown, Texas Credit: @_mollyfitzz via Storyful
Published
At least four people were injured after a "major industrial accident" at an ExxonMobil plant in Baytown, Texas Credit: @_mollyfitzz via Storyful
A fiery explosion at an ExxonMobil plant in Baytown, Texas has left several people injured in the "major industrial accident."
Here in the news kitchen, we hear your complaints: This isn’t the 2021 you ordered. This isn’t the 2021 any of us ordered...