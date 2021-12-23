Former police officer Kim Potter found guilty of manslaughter in Daunte Wright's death
The former Minnesota police officer has been found guilty of first- and second-degree manslaughter in the death of Daunte Wright.
Kim Potter, the ex-police officer who says she mistakenly drew her handgun instead of her Taser during a traffic stop in which she..
A 12-member jury found Kimberly Potter guilty of first-degree and second-degree manslaughter in the death of the 20-year-old..