Cancelled flights tied to COVID staffing issues
Published
Airlines are canceling hundreds of flights as the omicron variant jumbled schedules and drew down staffing levels at some carriers during the busy holiday travel season. (Dec. 24)
Published
Airlines are canceling hundreds of flights as the omicron variant jumbled schedules and drew down staffing levels at some carriers during the busy holiday travel season. (Dec. 24)
Two prominent airlines have announced the cancellation of flights due to the ongoing COVID-19 case surge.