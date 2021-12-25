Delaware breaks the record of reported daily COVID-19 cases as surge continues
As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations surge this holiday season, Delaware reaches a grim new milestone.
As the state hit another record daily tally of new COVID-19 cases, NSW recorded 22,577 new coronavirus cases.
COVID-19: the United States , Sets Daily High for Infections.
Politico reports on Dec. 28,
the United States set a record..