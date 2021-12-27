Crystals Installed On Times Square New Year’s Eve Ball
Published
New Year's Eve in Times Square will go on this year, but with a smaller crowd than usual.Full Article
Published
New Year's Eve in Times Square will go on this year, but with a smaller crowd than usual.Full Article
Venture outside of Times Square and you'll find some creative renditions of the famous New Year's Eve ball drop.
Revelers must now wear face masks when attending the Times Square ball-drop ceremony outdoors, Mayor Bill de Blasio's office said..