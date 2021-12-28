South Florida Hospitals Feeling Stress From Omicron Variant
Published
A surge in the Omicron variant has caused an uptick in hospitalizations, but it's not quite a repeat of the Delta variant, at least not so far.Full Article
Published
A surge in the Omicron variant has caused an uptick in hospitalizations, but it's not quite a repeat of the Delta variant, at least not so far.Full Article
Two new British studies provide some early hints that the omicron variant of the coronavirus may be milder than the delta..