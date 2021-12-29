Former Senate leader Harry Reid dead at 82
Published
Sen. Harry Reid, a Nevada Democrat, was widely acknowledged as one of the toughest dealmakers in Congress. He died Tuesday at the age of 82. (Dec. 28)
Published
Sen. Harry Reid, a Nevada Democrat, was widely acknowledged as one of the toughest dealmakers in Congress. He died Tuesday at the age of 82. (Dec. 28)
Harry Reid, the former Senate majority leader and the driving force behind the UFO movement in Congress over the years, is dead...
Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-NV) died on Tuesday at the age of 82, leaving behind a four-decade legacy as one of..