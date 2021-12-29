How to watch every meteor shower in 2022
From the Quadrantids in January to the Geminids in December, there are at least 11 opportunities to see meteor showers in 2022. Here's how to see them all.
While this meteor shower is normally not as bright as the Perseids or Geminids, luck happens to be on its side this time.
Star gazers are in for a treat in the first month of the year. January will delight astronomy fans with a new moon accompanied by..