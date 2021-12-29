New Law Requires MTA "To Consider Bicycle And Pedestrian Access" At Bridges And Stations

MTA Metro-North President Catherine Rinaldi and Long Island Rail Road President Phil Eng are joined by Bike New York President Ken Podziba and Alzheimer’s Association Vice President of Development Joanne Luciano in Grand Central Terminal, in August 2021, when the MTA announced it was dropping its bike permit fee



Governor Kathy Hochul signed the legislation, which is to promote cycling and pedestrian access at bridges and stations, on Tuesday. [ more › ]