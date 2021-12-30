3-year-old North Carolina girl who accidentally shot herself on Christmas dies
Aylee Gordon succumbed to her injuries at a North Carolina hospital on Dec. 28, according to a Henderson County Sheriff's Office spokesperson.
A 3-year-old North Carolina girl who had been hospitalized after she accidentally shot herself on Christmas Day has died,..
Aylee Gordon, a three-year-old girl who accidentally suffered a gunshot wound on Christmas Day, died Tuesday evening, according..