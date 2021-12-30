FACT CHECK: Viral Post Claims An At-Home COVID-19 Test Turning Positive When Exposed To Water Shows The Coronavirus Is In Drinking Water
A post shared on Facebook claims a BinaxNOW rapid home COVID-19 test turning positive when exposed to water shows the coronavirus is in drinking water. Verdict: False COVID-19 has not been found in drinking water, according to public health agencies. Running water over rapid home COVID-19 tests can cause them to produce invalid results, as […]Full Article