Former Giants, Broncos, Falcons Coach Dan Reeves Dies At 77
Including his stint with the New York Giants, Reeves totaled 190 coaching victories — the ninth-most in NFL history.Full Article
After playing and coaching with the Dallas Cowboys, he went on to great success — if no championships — with the Denver Broncos..
Former NFL head coach and player Dan Reeves dies at 77. He led the Broncos to three Super Bowl appearances and the Falcons to..
Dan Reeves, who was a head coach of the Broncos, Giants and Falcons after playing with the Cowboys, has died at the age of 77...