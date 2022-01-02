New NYC mayor Eric Adams calls 911 on 'assault in progress' on first day on the job
Just hours after being sworn in as mayor of New York City, former police officer Eric Adams called 911 on an altercation on his way to city hall.
New York City Mayor Eric Adams called 911 on Saturday morning to report an assault he witnessed during his first commute to City..
New Mayor Eric Adams has ridden the New York City subway to City Hall for his first day on the job
