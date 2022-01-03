Over 4,000 Flights Canceled Over Omicron Concerns; More Airline Disruptions Are Expected to Kick Off 2022
Over 4,000 flights were canceled worldwide due to bad weather and the COVID-19 Omicron variant's rise in cases.Full Article
At least 2,600 more flights were canceled globally on Monday, including about 1,000 U.S. flights.
#airlinecrews #omicron
