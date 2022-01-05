'Follow me': Dog finds help, leads cops to owner's car crash
Published
First thought to be a lost dog, a German shepherd named Tinsley successfully led New Hampshire law enforcement to the site of its owner's late-night rollover crashFull Article
Published
First thought to be a lost dog, a German shepherd named Tinsley successfully led New Hampshire law enforcement to the site of its owner's late-night rollover crashFull Article
Britain's best affordable drivers' car crowned, Goodwood Festival of Speed returns, Porsche EV sports car news and..