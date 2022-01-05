The Beatles’ Rooftop Concert From ‘Get Back’ to Screen on Imax Theaters

Among the many highlights of Peter Jackson’s sweeping documentary “The Beatles: Get Back” is a beautifully restored version of The Beatles’ rooftop concert, which would be their final live, public performance as a band. You can now see that concert in full on the biggest screen available.



“Get Back” will get a limited theatrical exhibition on Imax screens in the form of a 60-minute feature of the full concert performance on Jan. 30, 2022. The performance appears in its entirety in the docuseries that aired on Disney+, but the concert will be optimized for Imax screens, digitally remastered with image and sound, and it will conclude with a filmmaker Q&A with director Peter Jackson. It will then run in theaters without the live Q&A between February 11-13.



The special screening will also take place on the anniversary of the Beatles performance, which was on the rooftop of Apple Corps’ Savile Row headquarters on Jan. 30, 1969, during which The Beatles played live versions of songs like “Get Back,” “Don’t Let Me Down” and “I’ve Got a Feeling,” some of which performances actually wound up on the band’s album “Let It Be.”



Attendees at the screenings have a chance to receive mini-posters from the film, and the Q&A will be broadcast simultaneously via satellite to all the connected Imax locations.



“I’m thrilled that the rooftop concert from ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ is going to be experienced in Imax, on that huge screen,” Jackson said in a statement. “It’s The Beatles’ last concert, and it’s the absolute perfect way to see and hear it.”



“Ever since Peter Jackson’s beautiful and illuminating docuseries debuted, we’ve heard non-stop from fans who want to experience its unforgettable rooftop performance in Imax,” Megan Colligan, president of Imax Entertainment, added. “We are so excited to partner with Disney to bring ‘Get Back’ to an entirely new stage and give Beatles fans everywhere a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to watch and hear their heroes in the unrivalled sight and sound of IMAX.”



Tickets for the live event on the 30th are on sale now here. “The Beatles: Get Back” will be available on Blu-ray and DVD in the U.S. on February 8 and is currently streaming on Disney+.