Did ‘General Hospital’ Just Kill Off Anthony Geary’s Luke Spencer for Good?

Luke Spencer has left Port Charles for good.



On Monday’s episode of ABC’s long-running soap opera “General Hospital,” the character that was played by Anthony Geary was pronounced dead. Since Geary himself left the show in 2015, the soap brought back Tracy Quartermaine (played by Jane Elliott) to deliver the news — to Luke’s on/off longtime love, Laura (Genie Francis).



“Tracy, it’s past midnight. What’s going on?” Laura asked the Quartermain heiress.



“It’s Luke,” she responded. “He’s … He’s gone.”



During the show, Tracy revealed that Luke died in a cable car accident.



Geary, who originated the role in the 1970s, holds the record for most Daytime Emmy Awards for Lead Actor in a Drama Series — with eight wins on 17 nominations. His pairing with Francis’ Laura became an epic soap saga — with their 1981 televised wedding drawing a record 30 million viewers.



The actor left the show in 2015, but came back for a brief appearance in 2017 as Elliott, who played Luke’s most recent wife, Tracy, exited the show herself.



A rep for ABC wasn’t immediately available to confirm that this is the last we’ll hear of the character, but as they say in the soap and superhero worlds, no one is ever really dead.







#TracyToKevLaur: #LukesGone #JonLindstrom #GenieFrancis #JaneElliot #gh pic.twitter.com/W4egFksxWU



— Lynzy (@actuallylab) January 3, 2022