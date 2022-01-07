RJ Barrett Banks In 3 At Buzzer, Knicks Beat Celtics
Published
Julius Randle added 22 points for New York, Immanuel Quickley had 16, and Barrett 13. The Knicks didn't lead until there were just over two minutes left.Full Article
Published
Julius Randle added 22 points for New York, Immanuel Quickley had 16, and Barrett 13. The Knicks didn't lead until there were just over two minutes left.Full Article
Canadian RJ Barrett banked in a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the New York Knicks 108-105 comeback victory over the Boston..