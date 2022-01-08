AP Top Stories January 8 P
Published
Here are the top stories for Saturday, January 8th: Harry Reid memorial in Vegas draws nation's top Democrats; Space telescope's 'golden eye' opens; Newsom deploys troops to boost virus testing sites.
Published
Here are the top stories for Saturday, January 8th: Harry Reid memorial in Vegas draws nation's top Democrats; Space telescope's 'golden eye' opens; Newsom deploys troops to boost virus testing sites.
Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business,..
Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business,..