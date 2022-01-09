FDNY: Dozens Hurt, Hundreds Called To 5-Alarm Fire At Bronx Apartment Building
Dozens are hurt and at least 200 firefighters responded to a large fire at a Bronx apartment building, according to FDNY.Full Article
FORDHAM HEIGHTS, the Bronx — Dozens of people were seriously injured on Sunday after a fire broke out at an apartment building in..
According to FDNY, the fire started on the first floor and spread to the upper floors.