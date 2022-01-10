Bob Saget, comedian and beloved TV dad on 'Full House' and 'Fuller House,' dies at age 65
Bob Saget, comedian and star of TV's "Full House" has died. He was 65. The actor was found dead in his hotel room in Orlando, Florida, police said.
