Comedian Bob Saget Dies At 65
Published
Saget was found dead in his Orlando hotel room just after 4 p.m. Sunday. His cause of death has not yet been released.Full Article
Published
Saget was found dead in his Orlando hotel room just after 4 p.m. Sunday. His cause of death has not yet been released.Full Article
The Full House star was found dead in his hotel room in Orlando, where he was on tour, police say.
Bob Saget, an actor and comedian best known as the jovial dad on television sitcom 'Full House,' was found dead in a hotel room in..