Actor and comedian Bob Saget dies at 65
Saget was a prominent presence on American television screens throughout the 1990s as the father Danny Tanner on Full House and the host of America's Funniest Home Videos.Full Article
The Full House star was found dead in his hotel room in Orlando, where he was on tour, police say.
The actor and comedian, best known for his role on the TV sitcom 'Full House,' was found dead in a hotel room in Orlando, Florida,..