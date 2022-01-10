Bob Saget, Comedian And “Full House” Star, Has Died At 65
Bob Saget, the comedian best known for his role as Danny Tanner on "Full House" has died, the Orange County Sheriff's Office in Florida confirmed. He was 65.
The Full House star was found dead in his hotel room in Orlando, where he was on tour, police say.
Bob Saget, an actor and comedian best known as the jovial dad on television sitcom 'Full House,' was found dead in a hotel room in..