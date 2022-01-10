AP Top Stories January 10 A
Here's the latest for Monday January 10th: Deadly NYC fire investigated; US, NATO, Russia discuss Ukraine tensions; Tornadoes hit Texas; Australian judge orders tennis star Novak Djokovic's visa reinstated.
