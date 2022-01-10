FDNY: Electric Space Heater Sparked Bronx Fire That Killed 19, Including 9 Children
Published
A Bronx community is grappling with unimaginable loss after what is now considered one of the deadliest fires in the city's history.Full Article
Published
A Bronx community is grappling with unimaginable loss after what is now considered one of the deadliest fires in the city's history.Full Article
Nineteen people were killed, including nine children, and dozens were injured when a fire, started by a malfunctioning space..
A worst-ever fire in 30 years in New York killed 19 people, including 9 children on Sunday in an apartment building due to a..