At least 2 tornadoes touch down in Houston area
Published
At least two tornadoes touched down in the Houston area over the weekend as storms brought high winds and heavy rains, damaging homes and businesses and causing flooding. (Jan. 10)
Published
At least two tornadoes touched down in the Houston area over the weekend as storms brought high winds and heavy rains, damaging homes and businesses and causing flooding. (Jan. 10)
Watch VideoOffering hugs and humor, President Joe Biden comforted Coloradans grappling with rebuilding homes and businesses that..
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden set out Friday to comfort Colorado residents grappling with rebuilding homes and businesses..